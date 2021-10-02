Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department sadly announced Saturday that one of their officers was killed in a crash on the interstate earlier in the day.

According to MPD, Officer Darrell Adams, 34, died after a crash near I-40 and Watkins around 11 a.m. The deadly collision closed down much of the interstate throughout the day, FOX 13 reported.

Adams was on-duty at the time, working the scene of another crash when he was hit by an oncoming 18-wheeler. He died at the scene, according to law enforcement authorities.

Adams was a five-year police veteran, having been hired by MPD in April 2016, according to the news outlet.

Officer Darrell Adams died after being struck by an 18-wheeler on Saturday. (TDOT)

Chief CJ Davis of the Memphis Police Department released the following statement.

“Today, my heart aches again for the loss of another dedicated servant of our city. I am in deep prayer for our officer’s family and the men and women of the Memphis Police Department.”

Sending prayers to Officer Adams' family and colleagues at the Memphis Police Department

The driver of the 18-wheeler has been detained as the Tennessee Highway Patrol handles the fatal investigation.

