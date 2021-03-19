Absolutely there is a divide between law enforcement and the community. And the media are the ones doing much of the dividing. It doesn’t matter what day of the week or seriousness of the crime, the media is hell bent on shifting the focus or blame on law enforcement, especially when they want to push their “America is Racist” agenda. The latest victim in this debacle is Cherokee County (GA) Captain Jay Baker.

Baker was the spokesperson briefing the media following the murder rampage this week involving three massage parlors. When asked about the suspect’s motive, Baker explained that the suspect considered the spas “a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate” and that racial bias was not a primary motivation, if part of his motivation at all. Baker also said Long was “at the end of his rope” when he carried out the attacks. In the midst of trying to give the fake news the truth and expecting them to report such, Baker said that the suspect was having a “really bad day.”

Consequently, for uttering these three words, Baker has been booted from being the spokesperson. And his agency is now reportedly “evaluating” his future with the department. And since Baker failed to properly and fully support the media’s insistence upon the “racism” narrative, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said it regrets “any heartache” that Baker’s comments have caused.

This is the problem with society and law enforcement.

But we have to ask, what is wrong exactly: Baker’s actual words, or the bigoted misinterpretation of his words—or the misunderstanding of both?

What Baker said was true: the suspect was having a really bad day in dealing with whatever warped struggle with “temptation” he was experiencing, as the suspect claimed. And in the context of a much longer answer, when Baker was asked about the suspect’s mindset, it was indeed a bad day—as in factually, not flippantly—as many have interpreted and insited that’s what he meant.

But of course, woke-minded “journalists” need “facts” to support their bigoted affirmations. Besides to truly cancel Baker, they needed something more, even if it was just something else to hang another absurd interpretation on. So in scouring Baker’s social media accounts, “journalists” discovered their “smoking meme.”

That’s right, on what appeared to be a re-post from March 30, 2020, an account the media has associated with Baker said “Place your order while they last,” with a smiley emoji next to an image of T-shirts for sale that read, “Covid-19 Imported from Chy-na.”

Does anyone actually believe that COVID-19 did not come from China? Second, in March, 2020, we had not yet been told that telling that truth was racist as CNN and a host of other media outlets were calling it the “Wuhan Virus.”