RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. – The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department released bodycam footage showing a deputy-involved shooting of a man who was riding a bike before wielding a meat cleaver and claiming to be the Antichrist.

“I’m putting the kickstand down, bro. I’m [the] Antichrist,” the suspect, identified as local resident, Kenneth Scott Wallis, told the deputy who was trying to detain him, according to video, Fox 11 reported.

The shooting took place Nov. 12 in Cabazon, an unincorporated area of Riverside County, approximately 40 miles east of the city of Riverside. A deputy from the Cabazon station stopped a male cyclist who was riding on the wrong side of Carmen Avenue, just west of Rafael Street about 3:30 p.m. The patrol deputy knew that Wallis had a felony warrant out for his arrest regarding a parole violation, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco confirmed.

Video footage released by the sheriff’s office this week shows the deputy exiting his patrol unit and approaching Wallis, letting him know that cycling down the wrong side of the road is prohibited. The deputy also asked the man if he was in possession of any weapons.

As Wallis puts his bike’s kickstand down, the deputy advises him not reach for any weapons. Nevertheless, the suspect ignores the order and reaches into his pant’s pockets, prompting the deputy to draw his duty weapon.

“Don’t touch your weapon. Keep your hands out of your pockets,” the deputy directs Wallis.

“Shoot me then, motherf—–. …. Call your f—ing office, because I’m (the) Antichrist,” Wallis contemptuously responded.

The non-compliant suspect tried to get back onto his bike and ride away. However, the deputy shoved him while trying to keep him at the scene.

“Alright motherf—–. What’s up, G,” Wallis hollered at the deputy, before pulling a meat cleaver from his backpack.

The deputy retrieved both his ASP collapsible baton and firearm before shooting and neutralizing the threatening suspect. Afterward, the deputy provided medical aid to Wallis until paramedics arrived. However, he was ultimately declared dead at the scene, authorities confirmed. Investigators recovered a six-inch meat cleaver from the scene. The Riverside County District Attorney’s office is the lead investigating agency into the fatal shooting, Fox reported. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not provide additional details as the case remains under investigation.