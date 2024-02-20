RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. – It’s no secret that child and teen actors oftentimes find it difficult to adjust to life as an adult. You can add Zachery Ty Bryan to the long list. He played the role of Brad Taylor from 1991 to 1999 in the Tim Allen-led sitcom “Home Improvement.”
Bryan, 42, was taken into custody Feb. 17 shortly after 2 a.m. by deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department as a repeat DUI offender, which is a felony, after he was involved in a crash, KTLA reported.
“Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision,” according to Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “When deputies contacted the driver (identified as Zachery Bryan), they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence with priors.”
Bryan was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on a DUI with priors, which is a felony. He also had an additional booking charge of misdemeanor contempt of court, according to the county’s inmate information database.
Records show that Bryan posted bail of $50,000 for the felony DUI and $15,000 for the contempt of court later in the day. He is scheduled to make a court appearance April 23 at the Indio Larson Justice Center, according to KTLA.
DUI isn’t Bryan’s only prior offense, but just the latest in a string of legal troubles for the former child/teen actor.
