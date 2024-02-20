Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. – It’s no secret that child and teen actors oftentimes find it difficult to adjust to life as an adult. You can add Zachery Ty Bryan to the long list. He played the role of Brad Taylor from 1991 to 1999 in the Tim Allen-led sitcom “Home Improvement.”

Bryan, 42, was taken into custody Feb. 17 shortly after 2 a.m. by deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department as a repeat DUI offender, which is a felony, after he was involved in a crash, KTLA reported.

“Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision,” according to Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “When deputies contacted the driver (identified as Zachery Bryan), they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence with priors.”

Bryan was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on a DUI with priors, which is a felony. He also had an additional booking charge of misdemeanor contempt of court, according to the county’s inmate information database.

Records show that Bryan posted bail of $50,000 for the felony DUI and $15,000 for the contempt of court later in the day. He is scheduled to make a court appearance April 23 at the Indio Larson Justice Center, according to KTLA.

DUI isn’t Bryan’s only prior offense, but just the latest in a string of legal troubles for the former child/teen actor.

Bryan was arrested in Lane County, Oregon, on July 31, 2023, for alleged domestic violence, robbery and harassment charges, KOIN reported. “The defendant, on or about July 22, 2023, in Lane County, Oregon, did unlawfully and recklessly cause physical injury to [the victim],” court documents filed by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office said. “The State further alleges that the foregoing crime constituted domestic violence.” According to Entertainment Weekly, he was later released and it’s unclear if this case has a disposition. Bryan previously faced domestic violence-related charges in October 2020 when he was arrested in Lane County for assault, menacing, harassment, coercion, strangulation and interference with making a report after being involved in a fight with his girlfriend, police said. The actor later pleaded guilty to assault and menacing charges in 2021. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation and fined $200. In June 2023, Bryan told The Hollywood Reporter, “At the end of the day, (the police) throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could’ve fought it … but that’s more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day.” The following month he was re-arrested in Lane County regarding allegations of domestic violence. In addition to acting on the set of “Home Improvement,” Bryan appeared in 2006, “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” and in 2009, “Thor: Hammer of the Gods.” Most recently, Bryan appeared in 2022 in “The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!),” per IMDB.