Mankato, MN – A Minnesota man attacked a woman and threw her on the ground after her son brought him a Quarter Pounder instead of a Big Mac from McDonalds. He then took money out of her purse according to the Smoking Gun. The incident occurred on Sunday at a home.

Mohamed Aboubaker, a Minneapolis resident with a lengthy rap sheet, was “was visiting for the last few days” with the victim. The woman is the mother of Aboubaker’s three year old son.

The victim said that after Aboubaker went into the kitchen and removed money from her purse, she confronted him and sprayed him with a can of “Mace,” which was hornet spray.

Aboubaker fled the home, but was subsequently apprehended and arrested for domestic assault. Aboubaker’s rap sheet includes convictions for aggravated robbery; receiving stolen property; domestic assault; disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license; marijuana possession; and providing a false name to law enforcement.