Lakeville, MA. – Being a police officer involves a lot of different things but for Lakeville (MA) Officers Rob Schiffer and Weston Fazzino, they took on a very unique role earlier this month. On December 8th, officers responded to a call about several Amazon packages that were left unattended.

According to the Lakeville Police Department blog, Schiffer and Fazzino drove around to see if they could find an Amazon driver and hand the items back to the company to be delivered, but they didn’t find anyone.

“There were only about eight to 10 and they’re all in the immediate area and we weren’t that busy that morning, so I figured I would just take it upon myself and just deliver them,” Schiffer told Fox News.

Rather than take the packages to the department’s property room, the officers decided to deliver them.

“I figured if I just delivered them, take an hour out of my day, the people will get the packages in a relatively quick fashion like they were expecting them to be delivered,” Schiffer said. “I figured that would be the easiest route and people seemed to be very pleased with it.”

Schiffer said many people were “pretty shocked” and “kind of nervous” to see a police officer at their door.

Once he explained that he was delivering a package that appeared to have fallen off an Amazon truck, Schiffer said people were “very grateful.”

“It’s not always a bad thing when the police come to your door,” Schiffer added. “Sometimes it is a positive thing… it’s not always a bad experience when you’re dealing with the police.”

Police indicated that the investigation determined that the abandoned packages did not appear to be intentional.

In a statement on the police department blog, Police Chief Matthew Perkins thanked Schiffer and Fazzino for their work.

“Officers Schiffer and Fazzino truly exemplified what it means to serve their community yesterday when they went out of their way to ensure that the packages were rightfully delivered to their intended recipients,” Perkins said in a statement. “Their actions are a true testament to their characters and I commend them both for continuing to represent the Lakeville Police Department in such a thoughtful way.”