Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri says officers were dispatched at about 9:20 a.m. to a call for service in the area of 179 Court St., where the suspect had fled the scene.

Officer Larson pulled into the parking lot to prepare his K9, a German shepherd named Nico, for the call. According to Botieri, Larson was bitten by the K9 during this interaction and the officer was forced to use his service weapon after several attempts to disengage the dog.

“Unfortunately, Nico died at the scene,” Botieri said.

Botieri says Larson has been assigned to the K9 unit since March 2017, and was specifically assigned to Nico in August 2019.

According to the police chief, Larson was previously bitten on the hand by Nico while deploying the K9 in April. The pair were then reassigned to the Sheriff’s Department K9 Academy and recertified for service in July, WCVB reported.

“Officer Larson is a 17-year veteran of the Plymouth Police Department with an exemplary record,” Botieri said.

Nico was one of two K9s on the Plymouth Police Department.