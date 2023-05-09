Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DETROIT – A K9 handler with the Transportation Security Administration and working at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport has been relieved of “handling duties” after a viral video showed him “aggressively pulling” an explosive detection dog while performing duties at a terminal within the airport.

Twitter erupted with one angry response after another as people showed their displeasure at the way the handler treated the K9. The flurry of snarky comments drew TSA’s attention to the situation.

In the roughly minute-and-a-half video, the agent walked the K9 back and forth. The issue causing thousands of snide editorials occurred when the handler changed directions with the dog. Each time, the man seemed to yank on the leash, causing the K9 to lose its footing as it was jerked and spun around, the Western Journal reported.

The video has been viewed by millions and frequently accompanied by sarcastic and degrading anecdotes. It’s unclear when the incident occurred, but the video was originally posted to social media on Sunday.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

This TSA agent is unfit to handle a dog. pic.twitter.com/A1dGdzpA4a — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) May 8, 2023

TSA responded to the incident and said the agent was relieved of handling duties while an investigation is underway.

“Video showing a TSA explosive detection canine handler aggressively pulling a dog working in a Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) terminal was shared with local leadership this morning,” TSA said in a press statement.

“The behavior displayed by this handler is unacceptable and not within the high standards we hold our officers to.”

Yesterday’s statement regarding the incident with a TSA explosive detection canine handler at Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW). ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nBZu82ZQQX — TSA (@TSA) May 8, 2023

TSA regional spokesman Mark Howell said the dog was “taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam,” WXYZ-TV reported.

