CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – A Calvert County sheriff’s deputy was shot and remains in critical condition following a traffic stop on Saturday night. The stop, turned into a vehicle pursuit, and then a shooting, according to the Maryland county’s sheriff’s office.

WTOP reports that deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The vehicle then fled from deputies “at a high rate” southbound on Route 4, a news release said.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle opened fire at the pursuing deputies and a news release said one patrol vehicle was shot. In Huntingtown, the deputies used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit by forcing the suspect’s vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees and come to a stop.

As the people inside of the vehicle fled on foot, the driver fired additional rounds and struck one deputy.

The deputies shot back, and the suspect fled into a nearby development in the Walnut Creek subdivision. The vehicle’s passenger was immediately taken into custody. Shortly after, deputies apprehended the vehicle’s driver, who had also been shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remains in stable condition.

