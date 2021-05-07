Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bizarre incident reportedly occurred outside of a restaurant owned by musician Kid Rock on Saturday night. According to reports, a drunk man used his colostomy bag as a weapon during an altercation with police officers.

The incident occurred outside of Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, Tenn., Newsweek reported. According to the news outlet, authorities were called to the scene in response to a disturbance.

The Smoking Gun obtained a copy of the police report, which said officers arrived on scene and found the suspect drunk and outside of the restaurant, blocking the emergency exit. Apparently, the man was refusing to leave the area.

When officers assisted the security personnel, the suspect reportedly pulled his colostomy bag out from the front part of his pants and began swinging it around like a weapon.

According to the police report, two officers were hit with the contents of the bag. It also says that the suspect was drunk and unable to stand on his own when he was taken into custody, Fox reported.

As a result, the suspect is facing charges for assaulting police officers, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

The Smoking Gun identified the suspect as Nicholas Newhart, 39. He was booked at the Davidson County Jail with a bond of $4,500.