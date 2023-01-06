Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Jail is a lifestyle for some and a Louisiana man recently revealed that real issue. Kenneth Hunt, 39, had been in the Calcasieu (LA) Correctional Center since November 1, 2022 on theft, criminal damage of property, and criminal trespassing charges.

After those charges being dropped and being released, Hunt returned just five hours later and tried to break back into jail.

As reported by Outkick, Hunt returned looking for a place to sleep and grab a meal. He went to the main entrance and started smashing windows and glass.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said of the incident, “This individual had not even been released from the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 24 hours before he decided to return and break the glass on the front doors.”

“He stated to deputies he wanted a place to sleep and a meal; we quickly made those arrangements for him. I guess we can now say we literally “have people beating down the door to stay with us”

Hunt was arrested and, as he desired, booked back into the the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with criminal damage to property. According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, his bond is pending.