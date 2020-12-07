BROOKLINE, Mass. — The man frequently referred to as the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) in the NFL, along with his supermodel wife had their Massachusetts mansion broken into, according to reports.

A suspect was arrested at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s New England estate Monday morning, police confirmed.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old man who was described as homeless, the station reported.

Police said the would-be burglar set off multiple security alarms.

Moreover, caretakers spotted the man on surveillance video, according to the station.

The suspect was identified as Zanini Cineus. He has been charged with Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony, as well as Attempted Larceny and Trespassing.

Brady and Bündchen don’t live there but still own the five-acre property. The five-bedroom home is next to a golf course in Brookline, just outside Boston.

The famous couple first listed their Brookline estate in August 2019 for $39.5 million, then two months later dropped the price to $33.9 million before pulling it off the market, the Boston Business Journal reported last week.

According to the news outlet, the home has been listed again.

The six-time Super Bowl champion moved to Tampa Bay this year to play for the Bucaneers after a long career with the New England Patriots.