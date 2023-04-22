Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A suspect charged in the shooting of three Kansas City (KS) police officers was inadvertently released in Platte County this week. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Jae’veon Marquice Mitchell-Locke.

Mitchell Locke, 21, was released from the Platte County Jail on the evening of April 20. The sheriff’s office said he was inadvertently released from the Platte County Jail on misdemeanor charges.

KMBC reported that Mitchell-Locke was one of three people charged in the shootout with Kansas City (KS) police officers earlier this month during an undercover fentanyl bust.

“It’s premature for me to say how it occurred or why it occurred, but we are going to look into it and take appropriate action to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” said Platte County Major Erik Holland.

An investigation has been launched to determine what happened and how it could have been prevented.

“We will take appropriate action once we determine what occurred,” Holland said. “Our primary focus right now is locating Mr. Locke and getting him back into custody.”

The three officers who were shot have been released from the hospital.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

