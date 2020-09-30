Rossmoine told authorities he met the victim two years ago on the Internet — platform known as VRChat — and had on several occasions traveled to Florida to have sex with the teen, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect had been in town for about five weeks during his latest trip, the report said. He admitted to having sex with the teen, police said.

“He and the young lady came up with the idea that he could just stay in her room if he hid in the closet whenever the parents came in,” Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tom Cameron said.

“They kept the bedroom door closed and locked and whenever someone came to the door it gave them an opportunity to run and hide in the closet and open up the door to where maybe she was changing or something,” Cameron said.

Rossmoine was arrested Sunday when the teen’s parents discovered him after hearing noises coming from the bedroom, FOX13 reported.

It’s not unusual for these occurrences to happen when teens begin to receive more freedom from parents, but still a reminder that supervision is required.

“Kids can be doing things under our noses and in your house that you might not be aware of that could shock you,” child psychologist Dr. Wendy Rice said.

Rossmoine is facing obscene communication and child sex charges. Police said his charges may be upgraded, FOX reported.

The suspect is being held on $25,000 bond, the report said.