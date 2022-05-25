Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WALDHEIM, La. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested after a Louisiana deputy who was investigating a burglary early Wednesday morning was shot, according to authorities.

The teen is accused of shooting Deputy Kenneth Doby of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office about 3:00 a.m. in Waldheim after he arrived at the scene of a commercial burglary, KATC reported.

According to the news outlet, Doby was shot in the back during a struggle with the suspect.

Sheriff Randy Smith said it looks like the deputy will be able to make a full recovery from his injuries.

The male teen was taken into custody and charged with seven crimes, according to Sgt. Suzanne Carboni. The juvenile offender is facing charges that include attempted first-degree murder, resisting a police officer with force or violence, and burglary.

