SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – The spokesman for Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has been arrested in San Bernardino County on charges of producing, possessing and distributing child pornography, law enforcement authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Detectives with the San Bernardino Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Specialized Crime Unit received a tip that Steven Frasher, 62, was downloading child porn from the internet and using an online storage to secure and save the images. As a result, investigators served a search warrant at his home in the City of Redlands, seized evidence, and took him into custody, according to a press release from SBPD.

Police said they not only corroborated the information that was passed along to them, but “the suspect was found to be in possession of numerous images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on his electronic devices,” the release noted.

According to detectives, the investigation into Frasher’s alleged criminal activity is ongoing and that an examination of his electronic devices will be conducted by computer forensic experts, KTLA reported.

Frasher was booked at the San Bernardino County Central Detention Center where his bail was set at $30,000.

Frasher is listed on Los Angeles County’s website as a public information officer (PIO). Kerjon Lee, chief of strategic communications at the county’s Department of Public Works, confirmed with KTLA that Frasher is employed in that capacity.

The following statement was issued by the L.A. County Department of Public Works:

“We can confirm that Steven Frasher is an employee of Los Angeles County Public Works. Beyond that, the County of Los Angeles is prohibited from discussing any potential or pending personnel matter related to any of its employees.”

Frasher was previously employed by the City of Riverside between 2012-14 and worked as a PIO for the Glendale Unified School District before that, according to his LinkedIn profile.