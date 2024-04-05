Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. – A California deputy was charged with several felony offenses after he was discovered riding with an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMG). His sheriff said the deputy’s actions are “alarming and inexcusable.”

Christopher Bingham, 45, was arrested and is now being held on $500,000 bail after investigators discovered 160 firearms at his home in Twentynine Palms, including a “fully automatic assault rifle with an attached grenade launcher” and a stolen agency shotgun, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The department provided the following summary in a news release:

In January 2024, the Gangs/Narcotics Division began an investigation into Deputy Christopher Bingham and his association with a local Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMG). During the investigation it was learned Bingham rode and socialized with several members from the OMG. On Saturday, March 23, 2024, Bingham was observed riding his motorcycle with two OMG members. With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) a traffic stop was conducted on Bingham and the two OMG members. During a search of Bingham’s person, a loaded, unregistered firearm was located. Bingham was arrested and booked at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. Investigators from the Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant on Bingham’s residence. Investigators located approximately 160 firearms. One of the firearms was a fully automatic assault rifle, with an attached grenade launcher. Investigators also located, destructive devices, silencers, OMG paraphernalia, and a stolen San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shotgun. On Thursday, April 4, 2024, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office filed several felony charges against Bingham and issued an arrest warrant. The charges are Penal Code 32625 – Possession of a Machine Gun, Penal Code 33210 – Possession of a Short-Barreled Rifle, Penal Code 487(D)(2) – Grand Theft of a Firearm, Penal Code 496(A) – Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Penal Code 18710 – Possession of a Destructive Device, PC 33410 – Possession of Silencers, and PC 186.22(B)(1)(A) – Participation in a Criminal Street Gang. At approximately 1:00 p.m., investigators from the Specialized Enforcement Division and the Gangs/Narcotics Division arrested Bingham. Bingham was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The specific OMG that Bingham reportedly associated with prior to his arrest was not identified.

“The actions of this deputy are alarming and inexcusable. He not only tarnishes his badge but also undermines the integrity and credibility of the entire department,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus said. “Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and we have placed him on compulsory leave effective immediately. The investigation has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office, and charges have been filed.”