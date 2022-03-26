Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Police in Surprise, Arizona have arrested a suspect after a dog was found with a zip-tied snout a total of 12 canines were found without water and dehydrated.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex Thursday after receiving reports of animal cruelty. A witness told police that a man had zip-tied the snout of his adult dog, and had done so several times in recent weeks, ABC 15 Arizona reported.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence of 41-year-old Levi Lewis. As a result, they discovered 10 puppies and a second adult dog suffering from dehydration due to lack of water.

The other adult dog was also described as emaciated.

(Surprise Police Department)

The dogs were rescued and the man was arrested.

Lewis was booked at jail on one count of felony animal cruelty and 10 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.