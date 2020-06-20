A video posted by Homewood (AL) Police Corporal Jon Newland and well before the death of George Floyd, has caused quite the stir.

The 55 second rap video, which shows Newland singing the lyrics of a song on his radio, was posted on his Instagram page on May 16th.

The video begins with Newland rapping, “I wear black and blue, professional gunslinger, rap singer too.”

The video ends after Newland looks directly into the camera and says, “my ways are a blaze of mysterious smoke, around your neck I flex this choke.”

Newland has been placed on administrative leave and the agency have the following statement:

“Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the officer was off duty when the video was posted and was not representing himself as a Homewood Police officer in any official capacity,‘’ according to department’s statement issued by Carr. “The lyrics in the video are not reflective of the Homewood Police Department’s policies, procedures, standards, training, or views, as articulated in our use of force policy…”

If you were wondering, yes everything is just stupid right now. Absolutely stupid……