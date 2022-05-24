Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The search continues for the Austin-area cyclist accused of shooting and killing a rising star in the sport in what has been described as a love triangle.

Last week, the Austin Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong. She is accused of shooting and killing Moriah Wilson at an East Austin apartment on May 11.

Wilson, 25, had flown from Colorado to Texas earlier that week to prepare for the Gravel Locos race in Hico, where she was a favorite to win, FOX 7 Austin reported.

Wilson recently captured a victory in the Belgian Waffle Ride in California.

Police say Armstrong disappeared and has not been seen since May 13.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit by Austin police, Armstrong was dating Colin Strickland, another star cyclist. Wilson had also been romantically involved with Strickland.

Surveillance videos and ballistics appear to connect Armstrong to Wilson’s murder, police said.

NEW: The Austin cycling community has organized a memorial ride for Moriah Wilson, a cyclist murdered while visiting last week. It will be Sunday at 5:30 at Republic Square to Deep Eddy Pool, the last place she visited before she was killed. pic.twitter.com/AOdjWd5hPf — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) May 23, 2022

The U.S. Marshals Service distributed a wanted poster last week and asked for anyone with information about Armstrong’s whereabouts to call 1-800-336-0102.

Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

