Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund is shining a spotlight on the rogue attorneys nationwide who are working hard to undermine law and order while holding the position of district attorney or state’s attorney in their respective jurisdictions.

In 2023, there were 70 chief prosecutors in the U.S. in office linked to left-wing billionaire George Soros after 12 were previously defeated in elections, resigned, departed, or were otherwise removed, such as the case of Andrew Warren, who was ousted by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) due to dereliction of duty and incompetence, the Washington Examiner reported.

LELDF said it is working to identify and map the network of prosecutors who received $50 million in campaign donations. The legal group has argued that the prosecutors have followed a policy of releasing violent criminals while diverting and ignoring some criminal offenses altogether.

2023 MAP

NEW, UPDATED MAP: The U.S. currently has 70 Soros-backed social justice prosecutors. pic.twitter.com/YE4Gnx2OfV — Law Enforcement Legal Defense (@LELDF) March 29, 2023

On Wednesday, LELDF announced a new tool that is available to track the nefarious prosecutors who are working to undermine public safety.

“The first installment profiles 27 Soros-funded prosecutors, including Manhattan’s Alvin Bragg, Los Angeles’s George Gascon, Memphis’s Steve Mulroy, and Minneapolis’s Mary Moriarty. Future installments will include the more than 70 Soros-backed prosecutors across the United States. To date, George Soros has spent over $50 million to elect radical prosecutors from Maine to Oregon, Los Angeles to Savannah,” the group told Secrets.

“The interactive online map includes those who recently lost elections to candidates opposed to prosecutors who have followed a ‘judicial reform’ program of releasing more criminals,” the Washington Examiner reported.

LELDF said on social media, “Our groundbreaking interactive mapping tool allows users to track the identities, locations, and details of George Soros-backed prosecutors across the country.”

2024 INTERACTIVE MAP

🚨LAUNCHING TODAY: Our groundbreaking interactive mapping tool allows users to track the identities, locations, and details of George Soros-backed prosecutors across the country. Go ahead—deep dive into the details for yourself: https://t.co/A1pLDYIRSs pic.twitter.com/zxZACrc5QX — Law Enforcement Legal Defense (@LELDF) February 7, 2024

Last year, a report from LELDF revealed that Soros-linked prosecutors had responsibility for more than 20% of the U.S. population, including half of the country’s most populous cities, where more than 40% of all murders occur, the Washington Examiner reported.

Soros funneled $40 million into getting his candidates elected, many without any previous prosecutorial experience. Worse yet, ideologically, many of them are sympathetic to the criminal element as they’ve worked as public defenders or criminal defense attorneys. Hence, it shows in their soft-on-crime policies.

In several races, Soros contributions constituted 90% of the campaign funding, which was directed through affiliates, pass-through committees, and “shell corporations,” according to the report.

