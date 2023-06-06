Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW ORLEANS – A Southwest aircraft at a terminal in New Orleans was the site for some police action as an unruly woman who refused to disembark from a flight bound for Houston when asked, had to be removed by law enforcement personnel, much to the delight of other passengers.

The woman can be heard telling officials she paid for her flight at 7:30 p.m. during the May 29 encounter posted to social media. Three deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana removed the woman against her will as she resisted their efforts in the main aisle of the aircraft cabin, Fox News reported.

The non-compliant woman claimed she had no idea what was happening as she asked if she could have her phone.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

As another passenger told the woman she was making things worse, she replied, “No, I literally need my phone. I paid for that.”

Finally, a deputy is seen handcuffing the woman. As she asked what was happening, several passengers chimed in and told her she was getting arrested.

The unruly woman was asked nicely to get off the flight on several occasions, but refused each request, according to the person who posted the video online.

Finally, flight attendants called for law enforcement assistance, according to Fox.

No further details were immediately available as neither Southwest Airlines nor the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to press inquiries at the time of publication.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...