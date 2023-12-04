Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A jail deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested after allegations of an on-duty sexual assault against an adult female inmate surfaced late last month, authorities announced.

Once the allegations were discovered, a criminal investigation quickly occurred and the deputy was taken into custody. LASD provided the following information in a news release:

On November 28th, 2023, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department became aware of a sexual assault allegation involving an on-duty deputy assigned to the Century Regional Detention Facility against a female inmate. Sheriff’s custody personnel and Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau detectives took swift action and initiated an investigation into the allegations. Within a 24-hour period, detectives arrested Jonathan Tejada Paredes, 27, for engaging in sexual activity with an adult confined in a detention facility. On Wednesday, November 29th, 2023, Paredes was booked at Walnut Sheriff’s station at 1:00 p.m. and has a $100,000 bail.

The law enforcement agency said the investigation has just begun and continues to be ongoing.