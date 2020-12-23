LOS ANGELES — An on-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy allegedly had sex with a woman near the Bates Motel section of the Universal Studios lot — and inadvertently left his microphone depressed so a dispatcher could hear an ongoing account of the tryst.

TMZ obtained a clip of the X-rated encounter between the unnamed deputy and a woman near the section of the lot in Universal City devoted to the Alfred Hitchcock classic, “Psycho.”

“Oh,” the giggling woman moans at one point. “Oh, my goodness!”

A female dispatcher then alerts the deputy that he had an “open mic” as the woman continues to moan and breathe heavily.

“95 Ocean, you have an open mic,” the dispatcher implores the deputy to no avail as the woman continues to moan on the clip. “95 Ocean, you have an open mic — take care of mic.”

The woman then quiets down as the minute-long clip ends. The deputy does not respond to the dispatcher on the portion obtained by the TMZ — and it’s unclear whether he was inside his patrol unit or was outside the vehicle nearby. Moreover, it’s not clear whether the deputy was actually participating in a sexual encounter, or an x-rated film was playing in the background while he had an open mic.

Either way, “95-Ocean” is in hot water.

The Sheriff’s Dept. told TMZ, “The deputy was immediately relieved of duty and an administrative investigation has been opened. The deputy’s peace officer’s powers have been suspended and the proper administrative action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”

The New York Post said LASD declined all further requests for information.