LAS VEGAS – A Nevada woman in Las Vegas who has tallied seven DUI offenses had a warrant issued for her arrest alleging she cut off her ankle monitor. She was taken into custody after commenting on a news article posted to Facebook, according to reports.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Bureau on Thursday sought the public for assistance locating 36-year-old Marion Reyes, saying she cut off her ankle monitor. After a back and forth on social media, the woman surrendered to police on Friday once she spoke to an intervention officer, reported Fox News Digital.

“I never cut it off!!! An officer cut it off when I turned myself in. They continued to release me,” Reyes commented on Facebook under a post from local News 8 saying law enforcement authorities needed help finding the woman.

“Then why not turn yourself in now? Let’s get this sorted out tonight,” LVMPD Traffic Bureau responded.

A criminal court judge ordered Reyes last week to spend two days in jail for missing a court date during a felony DUI program, News 8 reported.

Reyes was arrested last October for her 7th DUI offense since 2007. As part of her plea deal, her last three DUI charges were reduced to one. As a result, she was permitted to attend a treatment program while also serving six months on house arrest.

Moreover, in addition to having a device placed on her car, she also faces incarceration in state prison if she is charged with another DUI.

Prior to October 2022, Reyes was previously arrested on DUI charges in April 2007, September 2010, April 2019, February 2020, July 2020 and August 2022, according to records. At least two of the DUI offenses led to convictions.

The State of Nevada last revoked her license in June 2022, according to DMV records.

