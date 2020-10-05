LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders paid a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police K9 Division to meet the latest addition to the department — K9 Raider.
Members of the Raiders also brought customized trading cards featuring human members of the unit, along with their K9 partners, KSNV reported.
Las Vegas Raiders alumni and President Marc Badain visit the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K9 division to distribute customized trading cards for each K9 officer and meet the newest addition to the team, K9 Raider, at South Central Area Command of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nev. (Photo via KSNV)
K9 Raider (Photo via KSNV)
K9 trading cards. (Photo via KSNV)
Officers will distribute the trading cards to the community, according to the report.
