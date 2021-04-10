Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police officer and two of his associates were arrested following an investigation into a high-dollar betting operation surrounding the outcome of this year’s Super Bowl, officials said Friday.

Officer Robert Felix, a 13-year veteran of the department, Francisco Martin Del Campo and Gabriel Martin Del Campo are facing bookmaking charges in the case, LAPD said in a news release.

The extensive investigation also involved officials from the state Department of Justice’s Bureau of Gambling Control and the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, police said.

Felix was most recently assigned to LAPD’s Transit Services Division, which handles security for L.A. County Metro buses and railways, KTLA reported.

The three men have been arrested, according to Officer Tony Im, a spokesperson for the department. However, Im could not provide details on when they were booked or whether they were still in custody.

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned April 22 in a Pomona court on multiple felony bookmaking charges filed earlier this month by the California Department of Justice, officials said.

According to LAPD, their internal investigation has been deferred until Felix is arraigned. This request was made by DOJ. The officer is currently assigned to home, the department said.

No further details were available.