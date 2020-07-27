LOS ANGELES — A vandal was caught on video defacing a memorial to honor fallen officers of the Los Angeles Police Department during a Black Lives Matter protest over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

LAPD retweeted footage of a large gathering in front of their downtown headquarters Saturday afternoon.

As the video pans out, a vandal in a black hooded sweatshirt is seen spray-painting glass cases displaying the badges of officers who have died in the line of duty.

“No class. How is this peaceful?” the tweet from “sGt_Helper” reads.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Vandalism Suspect desecrated the Badges of Fallen Officers on Saturday in front of LAPD Headquaters. No class. How is this peaceful? pic.twitter.com/UojOKZRYUj — sGt_Helper (@__lacycle__) July 27, 2020

The department also tweeted photos of “FTP,” (F*** the police), an acronym that disparages police officers, spray-painted on the building’s wall.

“The officers memorialized in these cases made the ultimate sacrifice for their city,” the tweet said.

Saturday’s protest eventually turned violent, prompting LAPD to issue a tactical alert as officers in riot gear faced off with dozens of protesters near City Hall. The department said several officers were assaulted and protesters blocked traffic on a stretch of Highway 101, Fox News reported.

The officers memorialized in these cases made the ultimate sacrifice for their city. Now we need your help finding those responsible for defacing our tribute to their sacrifice. Anyone with info is urged to call LAPD Central Detectives at 213-833-3750 or https://t.co/Ti3qvwDM7Y pic.twitter.com/WJ1OEJ6mey — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 27, 2020

Four officers and three rioters were treated for injuries. Four people were arrested: three on suspicion of battery on a police officer and one person found with a machete for causing a disturbance.