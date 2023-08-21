Man charged with kidnapping and murder after body of Ohio woman discovered inside vehicle during chase in Tennessee

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. – An Ohio woman’s body was discovered inside a man’s vehicle after a multi-county chase through middle Tennessee. The victim was reportedly kidnapped and murdered in Cincinnati before the suspect led law enforcement authorities in a vehicle pursuit in the Volunteer State, officials said.

Saturday morning a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) was issued for Lance Miller due to an out-of-state arrest warrant. Soon after, a vehicle pursuit began on Interstate 40 near mile marker 243 in Wilson County, KOLD 13 News reported.

Finally, the chase ended early Saturday by deputies in Cheatham County with the use of spike strips. Once the vehicle immobilization device was successfully deployed, law enforcement authorities were able to get the vehicle stopped and took Miller into custody. Deputies discovered the body of Kaitlyn Ashley Lynch, 36, inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The Cincinnati Police Department said Lynch was kidnapped and murdered by Miller in Ohio, WSMV reported.

Cincinnati police initially responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:50 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting and kidnapping. Investigators said in court documents that Lynch was taken by Miller and held against her will before she was shot and killed.

According to WXIX, Miller is presently being held in a Tennessee jail on charges of murder and kidnapping. It’s unclear when he will be extradited and returned to Ohio.