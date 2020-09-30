An attorney representing alleged Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has announced plans to sue Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his campaign for libel on his client’s behalf after Biden shared a video that appears to suggest the teenager is a White supremacist.

Lin Wood, Rittenhouse’s civil attorney, confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday his intention to sue the former vice president and his campaign on his client’s behalf, just hours after Biden posted the 50-second clip to Twitter.

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

The tweet, which had garnered more than 48,000 retweets and 148,000 likes by 2:35 p.m. EST, boasts the caption: “There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.”

It references President Trump’s response to a question during Tuesday night’s debate in Cleveland, Ohio, where Fox News host Chris Wallace, who moderated the event, asked the president if he was willing “to condemn White supremacists and militia groups, and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities.”

As Wallace continued his question, he said the nation has seen violence in cities, such as Kenosha, Wis., and Portland, Ore. But roughly 12 seconds into the video, as the moderator can be heard mentioning Kenosha and Portland, the footage cuts to an image of Rittenhouse, who was accused of murdering two people and wounding a third after clashing with demonstrators during riots in the Wisconsin city last month.

Rittenhouse’s legal team has continuously argued that the teenager was defending himself when he fired his weapon on Aug. 25.

According to a previous statement from John Pierce, one of Rittenhouse’s criminal attorneys, the young man had tried to offer medical help to injured people before he was “accosted by multiple rioters,” leading him to open fire.

On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue @JoeBiden & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel. I am partisan in 20/20 supporting @realDonaldTrump. I am non-partisan trial lawyer who aggressively pursues truth to achieve justice. Put in your hearing aid, Joe. You will hear footsteps. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Spokespersons for Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request seeking comment.

After Biden’s video was released on Wednesday, Wood announced his intention to file a lawsuit and demanded a retraction.

“He falsely accused a 17-year old boy & prejudiced Kyle’s legal rights,” he wrote in one of a series of tweets.