I dressed up as a police officer for Halloween a few times during my childhood. … Then I grew up and became one. It was a decision that I never regretted over the span of several decades. I was always proud to be part of a great institution.

Once I retired from law enforcement, I was pleased to see that my grandson had a desire to be “mini-me” during Halloween. I was so delighted that I donned some of my recently mothballed gear, and along with my GSD puppy, walked him around the neighborhood trick-or-treating as a pair of K9 handlers (or at least a close likeness).

Now after the chaos and anti-police environments in the form of riots from Ferguson to Minneapolis and nearly every major city in America for one reason or another, the luster to become a cop has been diminished.

As a result, I am sad. The laudable and noble profession known as law enforcement has been battered and bruised, figuratively and literally.

Regardless, any child who is dressed up as a police officer and comes knocking on my door tonight will receive a heaping dose of praise and a double fistful of treats for being brave enough to embrace the police uniform. … And for the men and women wearing the badge on active duty, you also have my utmost respect!

Have a safe Halloween!

