Kentucky police officer sniped while sitting in patrol unit

Kentucky State Police said that an eastern Kentucky police officer was wounded after he was shot by a rifle while sitting in his patrol unit Monday afternoon. A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with the shooting.

Kentucky State Police said the shooting occurred around 3:14 p.m. in Carter County. An officer with the Olive Hill Police Department was injured after the passenger side glass to the police cruiser burst from gunfire. He was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center with unspecified injuries, WLKY News reported.

According to KSP, the officer is expected to survive. Following the shooting, an hours-long manhunt ensued as a shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

In an early morning update on Tuesday, WSAZ reports that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

A SWAT team arrested a man just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday along Laurel Creek Rd. in Lewis County, according to the Olive Hill Police Department.

The area had a large law enforcement presence late Monday night into Tuesday morning as vehicles were not allowed into the area.

Authorities have not released further details at the present time.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked people across the state to pray for the wounded officer.

Following reports out of Olive Hill, I am asking Kentuckians to join Britainy and me in praying for one of their police officers, who was shot this afternoon and is receiving care. We are here for this family and entire law enforcement community during this difficult time. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 12, 2023

“We are here for this family and entire law enforcement community during this difficult time,” Beshear tweeted.