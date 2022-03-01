Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police on Tuesday recognized women in law enforcement as part of National Women’s History Month.

The state will be honoring and thanking the women of KSP who have been the forerunners for women serving in law enforcement and creating a worthy legacy of providing exceptional public safety to all Kentuckians, WTVQ reported.

Women’s History Month is held annually in March. It is a time to commemorate and celebrate the vital role women have provided in American history.

“My administration is thankful for all the women who have answered the call of service, both past and present, and chosen a career of public service to create a better and safer Kentucky. This month we take time to shine a light on their dedication and service to the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear.

KSP wants to “honor and thank all the women” who’ve made contributions to their agency by tackling the challenge of becoming a law enforcement officer, the agency noted on Facebook.

“The women troopers, officers and civilian employees within the Kentucky State Police have contributed to the mission of this agency for decades,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “While March is a national celebration, we appreciate the significant impact they provide on a daily basis.”