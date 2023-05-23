Kentucky deputy shot and killed during traffic stop

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. – A Kentucky deputy was shot and killed Monday afternoon during a traffic stop, according to Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton.

Deputy Caleb Conley, 35, of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was gunned down about 4:50 p.m. while engaging in a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 127. He was transported to a hospital but did not survive, Capt. Paul Blanton said, according to WKWT.

A suspect fled from the scene and was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, said Kentucky State Trooper J.L. Satterly.

The Fayette County Detention Center identified the gunman as Steven Sheangshang.

Steven Sheangshang is facing a slew of charges, including murder and assault. (Fayette County Detention Center)

Scott County is approximately one hour away from Louisville. The Kentucky State Police will handle the investigation, reported the Courier Journal.

Sheriff Hampton said during a press conference Monday night that Conley had been with the law enforcement agency for about four years. “He was an excellent asset to our staff,” the sheriff noted.

Deputy Conley leaves behind a wife and small children. He served in the U.S. Army for eight years prior to joining the sheriff’s office, according to WKYT.

“Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in praying for the family and fellow law enforcement officers of Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley, who was killed this evening while protecting our people,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a statement. “This hero made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will be forever grateful.”

