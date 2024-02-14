Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The gunman accused of shooting two Tennessee deputies during a traffic stop last week, killing one, was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon following an exhaustive five-day manhunt, authorities confirmed.

Kenneth Wayne DeHart Jr., 42, was identified by officials as the gunman who shot and killed Blount County Deputy Greg McCowan and wounded Deputy Shelby Eggers, Law Officer previously reported. The fugitive was captured in Knoxville, about 17 miles from where the deadly traffic stop took place in Maryville, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook.

“Now the judicial process will take place in the court system,” Sheriff James Berrong said. “Thanks to all of our law enforcement partners and our community.”

The sheriff was extremely relieved that DeHart was captured after an exhaustive manhunt that lasted five days.

“You can’t understand how excited I am today to announce today we arrested the man that murdered my deputy,” Berrong said, according to WBIR.

The fatal traffic stop took place in the 4900 block of Sevierville Road in the city of Maryville last Thursday night, Feb. 8. McCowan was shot and killed while Eggers suffered a gunshot wound in the leg. She was treated at a hospital and is now recovering at home.

Authorities quickly identified DeHart as the suspect when they obtained a warrant for his arrest charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

DeHart was captured Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. at a home in East Knoxville in the 2600 block of Linden Avenue, according to BCSO.

Deputies said the residence was empty when they made entry, with the exception of DeHart. He reportedly did not offer any resistance when he was taken into custody using the fallen deputy’s handcuffs, WBIR reported. Berrong met with McCowan’s family about the time DeHart was arrested. “I told them when I came back and saw them tomorrow at one o’clock at the funeral, he would be in our jail if there were any way possible, and God willing and guess what… he is in our jail,” the sheriff said. Investigators received several tips during the manhunt, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch mentioned that certain pieces of technology helped authorities locate the accused cop-killer. McCowan graduated from the sheriff’s academy in October of 2020, according to a social media post made by BCSO, reported WVLT 8 News. Nearly 150 law enforcement officers and federal agents from departments throughout East Tennessee participated in the manhunt for DeHart, searching through dense, wooded areas and executing search warrants to track him down. The reward for information leading to his arrest exceeded $100,000. DeHart was booked into a jail facility outside of Blount County for the present time. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning. District 5 Attorney General Ryan Desmond said he will communicate with the fallen deputy’s family about the legal process and to hear their thoughts regarding the death penalty. He anticipates making that decision in a few weeks.