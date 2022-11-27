Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A family’s Thanksgiving celebration took a morbid turn for the worst and a man was arrested Thursday in Albuquerque after reportedly stabbing his wife to death and dismembering her body.

Karlan Denio, 62, was found by relatives lying in bed with his wife Connie’s body on the floor prior to the family’s Thanksgiving meal. Family members notified police and Denio was subsequently taken into custody Thursday afternoon. As a result of the investigation, he’s been charged with first-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Albuquerque Journal.

Denio’s brother arrived first at the residence. He was unable to get into the home and could not reach his sibling. A family sister called police and were told that law enforcement officers would not be able to force entry into the house based upon the known circumstances.

Additional siblings arrived at the home together and they also waited for law enforcement authorities to arrive. Finally, family members were able to enter the home through the garage, Fox News reported.

According to the news outlet, Denio’s sister noted the house was dark upon entering and she then found her brother near her sister-in-law’s body.

“Karlan looked at her, at which point [she] backed out of the residence and called police again,” the complaint read.

Officers observed that Connie’s body was found “dismembered and disemboweled” in the bedroom, according to the criminal complaint. Denio was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment due to cuts on his leg and neck. Denio was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) two years ago, relatives told police.