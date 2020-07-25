PORTLAND — A federal judge on Friday denied a request by Oregon’s attorney general to restrict tactics used by federal officers in Portland, finding the state lacked legal standing and presented scant evidence to support allegations that the officers were illegally snatching people off city streets.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman issued his ruling on the 58th consecutive day of protests and rioting, reported The Oregonian.

“Because it has not shown it is vindicating an interest that is specific to the state itself — I find the State of Oregon lacks standing here and therefore deny its request for a temporary restraining order,‘’ Mosman ruled in the 14-page decision.

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum had urged the judge to bar federal officers from engaging in “unconstitutional police state-type tactics,” alleging they have violated the rights of protesters to exercise free expression and assembly, be free from unreasonable search and seizure and receive due process.

The suit was filed against the U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Protective Service.

Portland’s City Council passed new policies on Wednesday that ban all police bureau members from working with federal authorities, Law Officer reported.

The resolution drafted by Commissioner Chloe Eudaly states that any member of the Portland Police Bureau who “provides, requests, or willingly receives operational support from militarized federal forces” will be subject to discipline. Any federal request for cooperation from the Portland Police Bureau must now be “reported immediately” to the entire city council by email.

With all the violence occurring in the region, you’d think co-conspirator-anarchists were participants on the city council since the area is under attack from a domestic, organized enemy. Moreover, Acting Homeland Security Director Chad Wolf had to correct several inaccurate reports regarding their presence. The personnel protecting federal interests are federal law enforcement officers, not military troops as some have suggested.

Although Mayor Ted Wheeler, police officials, and other city leaders have criticized the actions of some “protesters” (rioters) who set fires, threw bottles at officers, and vandalized city property, they fail to assertively confront it.

As a result, it should make citizens wonder what interests are being served by their feckless leadership. Criticism does not replace action when there is a need to restore order.

Last month, Portland police Chief Chuck Lovell called the actions of rioters “not only reprehensible, but they’re evil,” when people were inside a police precinct as suspects blocked side doors by nailing wooden beams across them, and then pushed a fully engulfed dumpster fire along the west side of the building, Law Officer reported.

A month later, things have only gotten worse as the policy of appeasement plays out while the city gets destroyed.