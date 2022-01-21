Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A judge in Texas has blocked the Biden administration from enforcing an executive order requiring federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The ruling is the latest setback for President Biden that has already lost an attempt to mandate the vaccination with private employers. The latest attempt not only applied to federal employees but all federal contractors.

Judge Jeffrey Brown wrote in a 20-page ruling that Biden’s executive order “amounts to a presidential mandate that all federal employees consent to vaccination against COVID-19 or lose their jobs.”

“Because the President’s authority is not that broad, the court will enjoin the second order’s enforcement,” read Brown’s ruling in U.S. District Court in Galveston, Texas.

The judge cited last week’s Supreme Court opinion blocking a federal rule that would have required workers at large companies to either get vaccinated or face weekly Covid testing according to CNBC.

Brown’s ruling said it was a “bridge too far” to let the president, “with the stroke of a pen and without the input of Congress, require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment.”