Joe Biden will be “taking the backseat” to Kamala Harris when they take office, Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones said Friday.

“This is why he doesn’t do interviews because he is so incoherent; this is why they kept him in the basement for the majority of the campaign,” Jones said, reacting to a statement by Biden in which he appeared to joke about resigning, Fox News reported.

Responding to potential disagreements that Biden and Harris will have, he said, “Like I told Barack, if I reach something where there’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign.”

Joe Biden is asked about his disagreements with Kamala Harris on certain issues: "Like I told Barack, if I reach something where there's a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I'll develop some disease and say I have to resign." pic.twitter.com/SLcvrwaPCA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 4, 2020

The comment left many people wondering what he meant.

Jones highlighted that Biden campaigned as a “moderate” (for a liberal) and Harris campaigned as a “progressive,” so policy disagreements are likely to arise.

“She disagrees with him on virtually every single issue,” Jones said.

Jones said that Biden is a “retail politician” who won’t “be running” the White House as most people assume.

“I’m going to be interested to see how this is going to play out, but, again there are some philosophy issues going into the White House immediately on day one.”

Jones went on to say, “By the way, that’s such a dishonest thing to do to the American people. Instead of coming out and saying, look, I disagree with the president, and, I am resigning because of that. You want to fake some kind of illness?”