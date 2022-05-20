Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

An Indiana firefighter was shot dead on Monday after stopping to help a stranded motorist. Kentucky resident Justin Moore, 31, was traveling in Indiana when he ran out of gas around 9:30 p.m. Zachary Holly, a police officer with the Palmyra Police Department, arrived at the scene to offer assistance. Not long after the officer’s arrival, Jacob McClanahan, 24, pulled over to also help, according to Indiana State Police. McClanahan was a volunteer firefighter and Harrison County Highway Department employee.

Fox News reports that Holly asked Moore if there were any weapons in his car, and Moore said no. Moore was asked to place a small knife he was carrying inside his vehicle.

Moore then retrieved a shotgun from the vehicle and fired at Holly. The officer returned fire, fatally shooting Moore, but not before McClanahan was fatally struck by a shotgun round from Moore, police say.

Emergency response teams attempted to render aid to both McClanahan and Moore, but were unable to save either man.

Officer Holly suffered only minor injuries.

“Nothing makes sense that anyone could be murdered while stopping & rendering aid. Jacob is a true hero that will forever be remembered living the selfless life he did,” the Harrison Township Fire Department wrote on social media Tuesday.

“A true firefighter that was always there when you needed help. Godspeed Jacob T. McClanahan. Your brothers at Harrison Township will miss you. Gone but never forgotten,” the department added.

It is not yet known why Moore was traveling in Indiana or why he decided to attack those assisting him.