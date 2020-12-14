An Instagram Influencer that has become famous for taking measures to look like actress Angelina Jolie has been sentenced to 10 years in an Iranian Prison.

19 year old Fatemah Khisvand’s crime was to upload zombie selfies. She reportedly used makeup and computer software to produce the images.

Some have said she did it to challenge Iran’s long standing oppression against women.

She was charged for corrupting youngsters’ mind and disrespecting the Islamic Republic of Iran

WION reports that Khisvand had a following of 500,000 on Instagram.

She was arrested in 2019 for blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through appropriate means and corrupting young minds.

Fatemah Khisvand,19,who is also known as Sarah Tabar, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

The Daily Mail reported that Iranian Journalist Masih Alinejad has called on Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie to petition for Tabar’s release in a video, adding ‘Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid.’

The Iranian media called the teenager a mentally disabled person seeking vulgarity at the time.

Considering Iran’s abuse of women, that is certainly an interesting take.

Iran is one of only six member states of UN that has not signed the convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women.

In 2017-18, 35,333 girls were married in Iran and 217 out of them were under 10 years of age.

It wasn’t until 2018, that the country let women into sporting arenas.

The ban was lifted after a threat by FIFA.

As far as the arrest of Khisvand…..it’s hard to understand how her expression and art could be branded as criminal activity.

Weird, sure….but criminal….of course not.

Courtesy: Instagram / Safar Tabar