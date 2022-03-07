Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

UPDATE

March 8, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines arrested six teen suspects connected to the drive-by shooting at East High School that left one dead and two critically wounded, officials said Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and two female students, 16 and 18, are still in critical condition following Monday’s gunfire, police said, according to WHO 13.

Each suspect resides in Des Moines and has been booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. The youngest is 14. The oldest is 17.

“Detectives quickly learned that this was a drive-by shooting, and the deceased victim was the intended target,” according to a Des Moines police statement on Tuesday.

“While this incident occurred outside of a school, it could have occurred in any one of our neighborhoods,” the police statement said. “The school is where the suspects found their target.”

The gunfire on Monday came from “multiple shooters, from multiple vehicles,” investigators said.

Des Moines detectives have so far served at least five residential search warrants and six search warrants for cars, leading to the recovery of six firearms, Yahoo News reported.

March 7, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three Iowa teens were shot outside East High School in Des Moines. One student is dead and two others are listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of “multiple shooting victims” on school grounds about 2:48 p.m. on Monday, the agency confirmed via Twitter.

DMPD & DMFD on scene at East HS. Multiple shooting victims outside of school. MEDIA STAGING at E.13th St and Buchanan. Enter from University Ave. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/UM4asQwtOb — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) March 7, 2022

Police initially said three teenage victims were hospitalized in critical condition, but later provided an update and said one of the victims did not survive, according to WHO 13.

The murdered teen was described as a 15-year-old male.

Authorities did not confirm whether or not the teens were students at the high school. There are no other injuries reported.

Des Moines Police later said the shots came from a passing vehicle and that gun shell casings were recovered from the scene. Moreover, potential suspects have been detained and are being questioned, but no arrests have been reported.

Students have been released after the school was placed on lockdown, New York Post reported.

Police believe there is no longer a threat to the public, but no further details were immediately available.

Kaylie Shannon, a student at East High, told KCCI she was outside of the school when gunfire erupted.

“I was just sitting in my friend’s car and then all of the sudden I heard 11 gunshots and some boys screaming,” Shannon said.