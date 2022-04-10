Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Gunfire broke out overnight at a nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, authorities said.

The deadly mass shooting took place about 1:27 a.m. on Sunday at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in the city’s downtown area, Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a statement.

“Two individuals are confirmed dead and approximately ten more are injured and receiving medical attention at multiple local hospitals,” the department said.

Authorities noted, “The scene is secure and there is no threat to public safety,” although no arrests have been made.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses as the investigation is in the preliminary stages, Fox News reported Sunday morning. There were no further details immediately available.

In a separate case reported by Law Officer on Saturday, the personal residence and take-home police car of a Cedar Rapids officer was peppered with gunfire around midnight on Friday. Investigators are still looking for the suspect.