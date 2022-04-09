No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police officer’s home, car peppered with gunfire in ‘targeted’ attack

police officer home

(Screenshot KCRG)

April 9, 2022
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – An off-duty police officer in Iowa received a threatening message as the officer’s home and police car were peppered with gunfire, according to a report.

Officers of the Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to calls of gunfire in a Cherry Hill neighborhood just before midnight on Friday, Live 5 News reported.

According to law enforcement officials, several rounds struck the officer’s home, garage and take-home police car.

police officer home
(Piqsels)

Fortunately, there were no injuries in the shooting. Nevertheless, investigators are calling it a targeted attack that was specifically directed at the off-duty Cedar Rapids police officer, KCRG reported.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said he viewed the “intentional violent act as an extremely serious incident.”

police officer home
The personal residence and take-home cruiser of a Cedar Rapids police officer were peppered with gunfire late Friday night. (Screenshot KCRG)

Officials also said they were “actively working to find those responsible for this violent behavior and hold them accountable.”

“It was deliberate. It was an act of intimidation and we will not tolerate it,” Jerman said, in a statement.

Investigators are seeking tips in the case. Anyone with information should call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.


Share and speak up for justice, law & order...
Tags:
Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement—for law enforcement and supporters of justice, law, and order. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company, but a true advocate for the law enforcement profession.

Related Posts

Load More

Latest Articles

Load More

Weekly E-Newsletter

Subscribe—and get the latest news and editorials direct from Law Officer each week!

[newsletter_form type="minimal"]

MUST READ

Load More

JOIN THE FIGHT

HONOR THROUGH RESEARCH

SAFEGUARD RECRUITING

BE COURAGEOUS

FIND MORE…

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 LawOfficer.com