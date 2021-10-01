Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia investigators say a possible home intruder in Coweta County was apparently mauled to death by the homeowner’s dogs.

According to authorities, the occupant returned home last Friday morning and discovered a dead man on his front porch. The cause of death has been confirmed as a dog attack, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

There is evidence the man was inside the home where the dogs were located, but died outside the house, the news outlet reported.

The decedent has been identified as Alex Binyam Abraha, 21, of Atlanta. According to deputies, he had active warrants for his arrest in Fulton County at the time of his death, although the nature of the warrants were not disclosed.

Alex Abraha (Coweta County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say the homeowner is not familiar with Abraha and said there is no reason he should have been in the residence.

Two dogs seized by Coweta County Animal Control as part of the investigation. (Coweta County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities seized the dogs as part of the investigation. According to FOX, it has not yet been determined what happens next for them.

