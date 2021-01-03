Spread the Word













Incoming Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has seemingly won a request to maintain her right under a 1967 rule that exempts lawmakers from a ban on firearms inside the Capitol building.

Members of the democratic party had previously requested a reversal on the exemption.

The letter, which was signed by 82 other current and incoming GOP Congress members — including Dan Crenshaw, Mo Brooks, Louie Gohmert and Matt Gaetz — came three days after 21 Democratic lawmakers asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to change the 53-year-old rule to keep Boebert from carrying her gun into work.

21 Democrats wrote a letter to Nancy Pelosi asking her to stop me from being able to carry on Capitol Hill. I choose to defend my family and my life with all of the force the Constitution provides. I’m honored that 82 of my colleagues have decided to stand with me. pic.twitter.com/OBkVuAFvv7 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 1, 2021

Fox News reports that on Saturday, it appeared Boebert scored a victory, as new rules unveiled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not appear to include a Democrat-proposed ban on firearms in the Capitol.

“I refuse to give up my Second Amendment rights,” Boebert said in a statement last week. “I’m a 5-foot tall, 100-pound mom with four children and will be walking to work and serving in one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. I choose to defend my family and my life with all of the force the Constitution provides. I will not let a bunch of gun-grabbing House Democrats take away my Constitutional right to protect myself.”

.@laurenboebert is disrespecting the Capitol Police. Her desire to carry a gun at the Capitol is a political stunt. The USCP are professionals & I have rarely felt safer. I should know. I’ve carried a gun for work. If Boebert wants to talk safety, I have legislation to discuss. https://t.co/BZK3IrX9QN — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 1, 2021

The letter sent by Democrats said allowing lawmakers to carry guns in the Capitol creates “needless risk for Members of Congress, their staff, members of the Capitol Police, and visitors to the Capitol grounds.”

The Democratic letter was led by Reps. Jared Huffman, Robin Kelly and Jackie Speier.

