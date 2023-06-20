Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden has reached a deal with federal prosecutors on charges he failed to pay federal income tax and illegally possessed a weapon, according to a letter in U.S. District Court in Delaware, and will plead guilty to tax offenses but likely avoid time in jail, according to reports.

Biden has been facing a multi-year investigation by officials. The deal was negotiated between his attorneys and Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss. The president’s son will plead guilty to failing to pay about $1.2 million in taxes in 2017 and 2018. The tax charges Biden faces are misdemeanors, The Washington Post reported.

The 53-year-old Biden is expected to avoid jail time and to be given two years of probation. He will also reportedly enter a diversion program upon admitting the illegal purchase of a firearm in 2018, according to the Daily Wire.

The weapons violation could be expunged from his record upon completion of the diversion program, according to sources who spoke with The Washington Post.

“The defendant has agreed to plead guilty to both counts of the tax Information,” the prosecutors said in a letter distributed on Tuesday. “The defendant has agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement with respect to the firearm Information.”

Biden’s attorney, Chris Clark told NBC News, “With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.”

“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward,” Clark added.

Biden’s tax liability, previously reported to exceed $2 million, was purportedly paid by high-powered Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris. Morris reportedly foot the bill for Biden’s taxes and worked with him on his art career, the New York Post reported.

The news comes as congressional Republicans pursue their own investigations of Biden, and his father President Joe Biden, regarding their business dealings with foreign governments, including an alleged $5 million bribery scheme involving Ukraine, KTLA reported.

Conservatives were quick to jump on the plea agreement as a travesty of justice.

“DOJ is violating its own internal policies on this case. The Ashcroft Memo requires they charge the ‘highest provable offense’ and seek consistent sentences with other cases brought by DOJ. This prosecution is an absolute laughable joke. Thousands have been sent to prison for long terms for the same charges,” said Brett Tolman, the former U.S. Attorney for Utah.

“They are ignoring decades of policy and precedent to seek felonies not misdemeanors and seek sentences within the guideline range. The diversion agreement on the felony is offensive to everyone not politically connected who sought diversions and were literally laughed at by DOJ,” he added.