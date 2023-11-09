(The Center Square) — U.S. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., signed and issued subpoenas Wednesday for Hunter Biden, the president’s son, James Biden, the president’s brother, and their business associate Bob Walker.

Pointing to released bank records and testimony from IRS whistleblowers and Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s business associate, Comer says the Biden family and associates received more than $24 million that was shuffled between about 20 shell companies.

Comer says the funds came from multiple adversarial nations, including China and Russia as well as Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Romania. Comer said more subpoenas will be issued in the future.

“Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence,” Comer said. “Unlike the many lies President Biden told the American people about his family’s business schemes, bank records don’t lie. These records reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests. The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means, will continue to follow the facts and deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve.”

The subpoena comes after mounting evidence suggests that President Joe Biden may have directly benefited from the overseas dealings under investigation. The Oversight Committee released evidence last month that the president received a direct payment of $200,000. Comer released a copy of a check that was apparently from James Biden, Joe Biden’s brother, to the president for $200,000 with the memo “loan repayment.”

He also released an apparent copy of another check earlier this month to the president for $40,000 from Sara Biden, his sister-in-law. Comer argues those funds came from a Chinese energy company but were funneled through several accounts before being sent to the president.

President Biden has repeatedly denied that he benefited from any of his son’s overseas dealings.

“The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes,” Comer said.

Archer in particular testified that Biden was involved in some level with the overseas deals.

“Archer admitted that Joe Biden was put on speakerphone by Hunter Biden with his business associates over twenty times; dined with his family’s foreign associates, including Russian and Kazakhstani oligarchs, and a Ukrainian executive being investigated for corruption; and had coffee with Hunter’s Chinese business partner and went on to write his daughter a college letter of recommendation,” Comer said.