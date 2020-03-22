I want to share with you the 3 P’s that can help with navigating life during difficult times. As we are submerged with information regarding COVID-19 we can feel like our emotions are spiraling out of control. One day we think we are prepared to endure a complete community shut down and the next day we feel not prepared at all. Everyone is dealing with the notion of what is the best way to take care of my family and myself during these difficult times. So how do we stay sane when tough times hit our homes and wreak havoc with our mental health?

Let’s break down the 3 P’s…..

Be Patient

With so much fear and anxiety floating in the air it can be difficult to stay patient. We can get caught up in our emotions when we scan social media, watch the news, or talk with our friends and family members. During these difficult times I want to encourage you to be patient and don’t panic. I know it may sound easier said than done (I am also preaching this to myself as I share it with you). Take a step back and refocus. It’s important to stay patient and try not to stress and worry about the things we cannot control. Stress is expressed in our body and worry is expelled in our thoughts. When we can no longer practice patience our body and mind will take the big hit of anxiety.

Romans‬ ‭12:12*‬ tells us to be patient while we experience suffering (a.k.a pain, grief, persecution, sickness, disorder, discomfort, doubt). God knew that we would encounter times of affliction and left us instructions on what to do when we are at our wits end. He instructed us to remain joyful in hope, patient in affliction, and faithful prayer. So take a step back, refocus and be patient. Your physical, mental, and spiritual health will thank you for it.

‭‭ Be Prayerful

I am a firm believer that prayer changes things and people. I throw up prayers like there is no tomorrow. There is no right or wrong way to pray, in fact it is a very simple action. Prayers can be said any time and it is something we should practice daily and momentarily. To pray is to be present in the moment, expressing and relating to our current state.

Philippians‬ ‭4:6* tells us to not be anxious, to pray with thanksgiving and to give our requests to God. We have been called to not be anxious or worried and to pray about everything (Repeat- pray about EVERYTHING). That means our thoughts, concerns, and our emotions should be reassessed constantly and lifted up in prayer.

Prayers can be written out, sung out loud, spoken loudly, danced, mumbled, and sometimes there are no words just tears that speak volumes when released. God sees and knows our hearts. Talk to Him, remember you can’t control everything. He wants to hear from you. Let it go in prayer.

‭ Be Positive

Let me start off by saying perspective is the key to tackle a positive attitude. We can change our attitudes, thoughts, and emotions by a simple gesture called perspective. We can look at the glass half full or half empty. Fear and negativity at its best will consume your thoughts and actions and can make you feel like your entire atmosphere is chaos.

Psalms‬ ‭118:24*‬ Instructs us to rejoice in the day. To trust that the day is supported by the Lord. We need to learn to be fully present, accepting and appreciating what the day may bring. I know that this may be hard to do especially when you’re in an emotional state of uncertainty. Sometimes it takes a friend or a loved one to remind us that it will be ok. If you don’t have a positive role model in your life, I suggest you find one. When you’re in a dark space it is sometimes hard to get out of that and changing your perspective will be difficult to do on your own. Having a positive friend or loved one near is helpful when you might need a little tug to help you crawl out of that dark hole so you can start to see the positive side of things. We were called to rejoice everyday, not to rejoice in good days only, but rejoice and be glad on the day the Lord has made. So if you’re waiting to have a good day before having a positive attitude, you have set yourself up for unrealistic expectations. A positive perspective is beneficial in helping you change your negativity into positivity.

The 3 P’s are simple, but can be burdensome to follow when our emotions and our days are unpredictable. We need to be mindful of our actions and our conversations with others, as we set the tone for our homes. We want to raise a family that is dependent on faith and hope not fear. Trust in the Lord, Be Present, Be Prayerful, Be Positive.

* “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.” Romans‬ ‭12:12

* “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” Philippians‬ ‭4:6‬

* “This is the day the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalms‬ ‭118:24

– Crystal Ienni