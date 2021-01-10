Our therapy dog Molly is trained to respond to a major crisis bringing comfort to our law enforcement, first responders, and those who are hurting. Especially when children are involved! Molly has made over 5000 visits bringing joy, laughter, and comfort to all she meets.

In 2021 my wonderful wife Marilyn is putting together some “Goodie Bags” of treats for Bexar County, TX (Greater San Antonio) officers to simply say we care and you matter. And therapy dog Molly and I are delivering them. And we are encouraging others to do the same across the nation!

We are partnering with the National and Texas Fallen Officer Foundation. They are police-support organizations designed to support police officers killed or critically injured in the line of duty!

Chaplain Ron Leonard, Windcrest, TX Volunteer Police and Fire Chaplain, Live Oak, TC Volunteer Fire Chaplain, Billy Graham Volunteer Law Enforcement Chaplain